iMe Lab (LIME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,494.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $222,494.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00161979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00699956 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00087001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016435 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

