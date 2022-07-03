Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.72). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 297,127 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)
