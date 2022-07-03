CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.98. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 386,320 shares traded.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 136,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 243,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 125,640 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

