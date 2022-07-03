Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 682,296 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.
Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.