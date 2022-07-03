Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 682,296 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, rare earths, aggregates, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as non-ferrous metals. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper belt located in Botswana; and Kashitu zinc project located in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.