Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $238.30

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.30 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 227.90 ($2.80). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 227.90 ($2.80), with a volume of 259,614 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.55. The company has a market cap of £38.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.62.

In related news, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($341,062.45).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

