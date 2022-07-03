BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.39

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.43. BTCS shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 50,029 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BTCS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get BTCS alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

BTCS ( OTCMKTS:BTCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 880.56% and a negative return on equity of 152.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BTCS in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.