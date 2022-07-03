Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.21

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.21 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.72). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 63,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.52. The stock has a market cap of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of 600.00.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

