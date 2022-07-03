Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.21

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.21 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.72). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 63,578 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.52. The stock has a market cap of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of 600.00.
About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)
