Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.73

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,428 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.45.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)
