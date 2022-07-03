Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.07. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 92,587 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.