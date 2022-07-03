Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.07. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 92,587 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

In other news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 387,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,277,853 shares in the company, valued at $17,061,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 636,734 shares of company stock worth $1,163,387 in the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

