Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.64. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 89,527 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
