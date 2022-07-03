Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.64. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 89,527 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.