China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Get China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) alerts:

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.