Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.47. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 11,517 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.