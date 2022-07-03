Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.47. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 11,517 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
