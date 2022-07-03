Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as low as C$2.85. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.