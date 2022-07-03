Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 900 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

