Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 27th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

