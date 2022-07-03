JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.64) on Friday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 339.23 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 511 ($6.27). The company has a market cap of £369.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 394.53.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

