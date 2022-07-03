JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.64) on Friday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 339.23 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 511 ($6.27). The company has a market cap of £369.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 394.53.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.