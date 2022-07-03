The Gap, Inc. (GPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE GPS opened at $8.49 on Friday. GAP has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. GAP’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

