JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £670.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.49. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 386 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($5.83). The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.92.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
