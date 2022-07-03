LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on July 29th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 131.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

