Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.46. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

