Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of LDP opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
