Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LDP opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

