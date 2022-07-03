DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 14th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DBL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

