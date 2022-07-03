Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,280.00 ($27,972.22). Also, insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,500.00 ($35,069.44). Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $120,225 in the last quarter.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.