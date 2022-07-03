Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 633.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

