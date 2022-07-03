Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $76.95 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock worth $894,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 233.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

