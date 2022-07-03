JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JSGI opened at GBX 314.50 ($3.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 301 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 568.40 ($6.97).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

