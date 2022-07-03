Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
