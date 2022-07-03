Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.