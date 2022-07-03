John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 20th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WLY opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

