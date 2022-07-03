China Yuchai International Limited to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CYD opened at $9.02 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

