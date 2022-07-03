Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $336,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

