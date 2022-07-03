Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 15th

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 270.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.