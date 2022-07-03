Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) to Issue $3.85 Dividend

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 3.8482 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS SHKLY opened at $64.41 on Friday. Sinotruk has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

