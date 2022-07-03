Watsco Inc (WSO.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 on July 29th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $243.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

