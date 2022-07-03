Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26.

REPYY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($16.49) to €16.70 ($17.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.11) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

