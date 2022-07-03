The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 15th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

RTL stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $991.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at $231,809.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

