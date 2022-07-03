JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on September 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JCGI opened at GBX 437 ($5.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £363.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($8.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

In other news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 9,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £29,430 ($36,106.00).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

