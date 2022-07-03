Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 850 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

