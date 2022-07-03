Bank of New Hampshire Takes $35,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.