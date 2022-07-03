Bank of New Hampshire Takes $36,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $478.96 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $479.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

