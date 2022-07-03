Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $106.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

