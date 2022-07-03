Bank of New Hampshire Takes $38,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $139.09 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

