Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $39,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $118.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

