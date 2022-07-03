Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

