Bank of New Hampshire Invests $46,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.90. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

