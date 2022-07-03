125 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

ALGN opened at $247.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average is $416.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

