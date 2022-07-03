Bank of New Hampshire Invests $40,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 161.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

