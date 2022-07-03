Bank of New Hampshire Takes $52,000 Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

