Bank of New Hampshire Invests $46,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after acquiring an additional 179,182 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

IYR stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

