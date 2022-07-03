Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

