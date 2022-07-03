Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 216,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 473.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,727 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 93,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.